Dr. San Tso, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Tso works at HT Family Physicians in Stockton, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.