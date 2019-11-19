Dr. Sana Bhatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Bhatti, MD
Overview of Dr. Sana Bhatti, MD
Dr. Sana Bhatti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti's Office Locations
-
1
Csna2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatti?
My husband has been a patient of Dr. Bhatti for several years and we are very pleased with him BUT the problem is with his staff. Messages left are not returned. It never used to be this way but the last year or so it has gotten worse. He needs to make some important changes or it will reflect on him (which is to bad). Two weeks ago Dr. Bhatti recommended I see Dr. Ross who is head of Pain Management in this office. I was told that someone would call me but NOTHING. Ron L.
About Dr. Sana Bhatti, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1366444275
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Idiana Unversity, Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatti speaks Hindi.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.