Dr. Sana Chams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Chams, MD
Overview of Dr. Sana Chams, MD
Dr. Sana Chams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MI.
Dr. Chams works at
Dr. Chams' Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - North Street1401 W NORTH ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (517) 205-2555Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chams?
*Dr. Chams was amazing! I am so glad I changed to her. She is an excellent provider.
About Dr. Sana Chams, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730531146
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chams accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chams works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.