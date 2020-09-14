Overview

Dr. Sana Hasan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Hasan works at Cleveland Foot and Ankle Institute in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Wooster, OH and Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.