Dr. Kamal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sana Kamal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sana Kamal, MD
Dr. Sana Kamal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Med Coll.
Dr. Kamal works at
Dr. Kamal's Office Locations
Stonesprings Hospital Center24440 STONE SPRINGS BLVD, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 766-5040
Cmhc South Center1905 E ST SE, Washington, DC 20003 Directions (202) 442-4144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sana Kamal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811237324
Education & Certifications
- Saint Elizabeths Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamal works at
