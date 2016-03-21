Overview of Dr. Sana Lee, MD

Dr. Sana Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.



Dr. Lee works at Margaret Huynh, DO in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.