Dr. Sana Pathan, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Sana Pathan, MD

Dr. Sana Pathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Windsor, CT. 

Dr. Pathan works at South Windsor Primary Care (ECMPF), South Windsor, CT in South Windsor, CT with other offices in East Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pathan's Office Locations

    Eastern Connecticut Medical Prf
    2400 Tamarack Ave Ste 202, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 533-4666
    Echn Medical Group East Hartford Primary Care
    28 Main St, East Hartford, CT 06118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 568-8364

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sana Pathan, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1699205443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pathan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

