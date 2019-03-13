Dr. Sana Salih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Salih, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kartoum Sdan and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Wayne State University Physician Group IVF and Infertility26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 140, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 352-8200
UI Health Fertility Center1801 W Taylor St Ste A, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (321) 355-2634Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UPMC
I have been seeing Doc Salih for about 4 months. She is very caring, compassionate and understanding how difficult this time in life is TTC. She takes the time to explain everything and answer all of my questions. The staff in the office is amazing also, kind and caring. Very patient on the phone and in the office. I would highly recommend Doc Salih and all the staff at RMA in Mechanicsburg.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700080397
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
- University Of Kartoum Sdan
Dr. Salih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salih accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salih works at
Dr. Salih speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Salih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salih.
