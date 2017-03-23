Dr. Ullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sana Ullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sana Ullah, MD
Dr. Sana Ullah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Ullah works at
Dr. Ullah's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Endocrinology Specialists - McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 2200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Ullah's patient for three years. I am in my mid-thirties and he has hands down been the best PCP I've had. He is curious, attentive, answers questions well and always follows up with test results but beyond that he is very personable and always comes off as humble. I would strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Sana Ullah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871786467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ullah works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullah.
