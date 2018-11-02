See All Dermatologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Sana Zahiruddin, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sana Zahiruddin, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Zahiruddin works at Katy Dermatology PA in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Katy Dermatology PA
    Katy Dermatology PA
24612 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494
(281) 665-7097

Hospital Affiliations
  Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2018
    Very pleasant and knowledgeable. Pays attention to details and answers all questions. Excellent bedside manners. Office staff and assistant are excellent as well. Would recommend Dr. Zahiruddin without hesitation.
    J Bustamante in TX — Nov 02, 2018
    About Dr. Sana Zahiruddin, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1154764868
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.