Overview

Dr. Sana Zahiruddin, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Zahiruddin works at Katy Dermatology PA in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.