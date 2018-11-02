Dr. Sana Zahiruddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahiruddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Zahiruddin, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Katy Dermatology PA24612 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 665-7097
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant and knowledgeable. Pays attention to details and answers all questions. Excellent bedside manners. Office staff and assistant are excellent as well. Would recommend Dr. Zahiruddin without hesitation.
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Dermatology
