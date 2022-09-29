Dr. Sanaa Arastu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arastu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaa Arastu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanaa Arastu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Arastu works at
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology PA1111 W 34th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 459-4740
- 2 7951 Shoal Creek Blvd Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 454-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arastu helped me so much after misdiagnosis .. she is thorough and listens well .. I highly recommend her .
About Dr. Sanaa Arastu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Arastu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arastu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arastu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arastu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arastu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arastu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.