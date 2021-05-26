See All Pediatricians in Somerset, KY
Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, KY. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine

Dr. Mahmoud works at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center LLC
    110 Hardin Ln Ste 3, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 451-0115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Rash
Blood Allergy Testing
Hives
Rash
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American CareSource
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2021
    She’s more attentive to helping me with my conditions instead of treating me like a number I feel that she cares about her patients and does her job well!!!!!
    Michelle — May 26, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD.

    About Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1174527956
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoud works at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mahmoud’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

