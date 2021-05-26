Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, KY. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Dr. Mahmoud works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center LLC110 Hardin Ln Ste 3, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-0115
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American CareSource
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmoud?
She’s more attentive to helping me with my conditions instead of treating me like a number I feel that she cares about her patients and does her job well!!!!!
About Dr. Sanaa Mahmoud, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and French
- 1174527956
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmoud accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud works at
Dr. Mahmoud speaks Arabic and French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.