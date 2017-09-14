Dr. Sanagaram Shantharam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shantharam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanagaram Shantharam, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanagaram Shantharam, MD
Dr. Sanagaram Shantharam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Shantharam works at
Dr. Shantharam's Office Locations
-
1
Sanagaram S. Shantharam M.d. Inc.7065 N Maple Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 322-0887
-
2
Fresno Surgical Center6125 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 431-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shantharam?
I would like to say how satisfied I am with my entire experience with this Doctor, staff and surgical team. I am now happily recovering at home and can't thank the entire staff enough. Should I or my family/friends ever need this type of speciality treatment I HIGHLY recommend this Doctor and his ENTIRE staff. Thank you Deana Fulfer, Fresno, Ca
About Dr. Sanagaram Shantharam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558454546
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shantharam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shantharam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shantharam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shantharam works at
Dr. Shantharam has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shantharam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shantharam. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shantharam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shantharam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shantharam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.