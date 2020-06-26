See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Blacksburg, VA
Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD

Gynecology
4.2 (35)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD

Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis|University of Tennessee - Memphis|University of Tennessee - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine|University Of Te and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Campbell works at new river women's health in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New River Women Health
    210 Professional Park Dr SE Ste 9, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 605-7566
  2. 2
    New River Women Health
    3708 S Main St Ste D, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 422-2411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysteroscopy
Ovarian Cysts
Adenomyosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Female Infertility
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacterial Vaginosis
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Carcinoma in Situ
Chlamydia Infections
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endocervical Curettage
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Hysterectomy - Open
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility
Maternal Anemia
Menopause
Menstrual Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Pain
Pregnancy
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Vulvectomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Dr. Campbell is a wonderful doctor! She has always been very informative and helpful in explaining things to me, and I am an autistic adult. I always feel very comfortable there, and her nurses and staff are just lovely to work with! I definitely recommend!
    Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558345272
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Carilion Roanoke Mem Hospital|Carilion Roanoke Mem Hospital|Carilion Roanoke Mem Hospital|Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital|Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital|Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Tennessee - Memphis|University of Tennessee - Memphis|University of Tennessee - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine|University Of Te
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at new river women's health in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

