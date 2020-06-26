Overview of Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD

Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis|University of Tennessee - Memphis|University of Tennessee - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine|University Of Te and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Campbell works at new river women's health in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.