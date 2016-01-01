See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Sanam Lathief, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sanam Lathief, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    725 Concord Ave Ste 6100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 864-8822

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Abnormal Thyroid
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Excessive Sweating
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Overweight
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    13 years of experience
    English
    1295082477
    MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Lathief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lathief has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lathief on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lathief has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lathief.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lathief, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lathief appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

