Dr. Sanam Lathief, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanam Lathief, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 725 Concord Ave Ste 6100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanam Lathief, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295082477
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
