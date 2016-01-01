Overview

Dr. Sanam Razeghi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Razeghi works at Penn State Health Medicine in Hershey, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.