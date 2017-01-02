See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Sanat Mandal, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanat Mandal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Mandal works at Mandal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Office
    829 Spruce St Ste 105, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sanat Mandal, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 59 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language and French
    • Male
    • 1306893664
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp Penn
    • Northampton Genl Hosp
    • Rg Kar Med Coll
    • CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Chestnut Hill Hospital
    • Pennsylvania Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.