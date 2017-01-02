Overview

Dr. Sanat Mandal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Mandal works at Mandal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.