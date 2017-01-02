Dr. Sanat Mandal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanat Mandal, MD
Dr. Sanat Mandal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Philadelphia Office829 Spruce St Ste 105, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
A wonderful, careful cardiologist with a lifetime of vast experience. Dr Mandel simplifies the cardiac condition so that my accountant husband can understand it. He is to the point and every one of our specialists at Penn or TJUH knows Dr Mandel and have huge respect for his clinical opinion.
- Cardiology
- 59 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and French
- Male
- 1306893664
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Penn
- Northampton Genl Hosp
- Rg Kar Med Coll
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
