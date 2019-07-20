Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abderrahmane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD
Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Abderrahmane works at
Dr. Abderrahmane's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 320, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sutter Gould Cardiology2800 L St # 600, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abderrahmane?
I could not love Dr. A more than I do !! I feel like I was so lucky to have her as my Dr. She made a really scary time in the hospital so much better. She was really compassionate, comforting, kind, and just plain amazing. She researched and figured out my problem in what felt like a really short amount of time. It felt like she was there almost daily to check on my care and progress (and I was in the hospital for almost two months). She continues with my follow up visits and I still feel so lucky that she is my Dr. Special Thank You to you Dr A !!
About Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Persian
- Female
- 1902039902
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abderrahmane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abderrahmane accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abderrahmane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abderrahmane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abderrahmane works at
Dr. Abderrahmane speaks Arabic, French and Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abderrahmane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abderrahmane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abderrahmane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abderrahmane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.