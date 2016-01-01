See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Ghazal works at OC Fertility in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oc Fertility
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 403, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-2229
  2. 2
    Global Premiere Fertility -orange County PC Dba Rise Fertility
    3333 W Coast Hwy Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 569-7473

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
High Risk Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
High Risk Pregnancy
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1912161233
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghazal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghazal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghazal works at OC Fertility in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghazal’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

