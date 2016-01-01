Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD
Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
Oc Fertility1401 Avocado Ave Ste 403, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-2229
Global Premiere Fertility -orange County PC Dba Rise Fertility3333 W Coast Hwy Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 569-7473
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Yale University
Dr. Ghazal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.