Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Harirchian's Office Locations
Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 791-0700Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had the most amazing experience with Dr Sanaz. I flew from california for my rhinoplasty surgery with her. I had seen her work online and connected with a virtual consultation. I sent her photographs and she sent me renderings of what my nose could look like. Everything was so easy and seamless. We discussed the surgery before my trip to Houston. The day of surgery, I met Dr Sanaz in person and she was so positive and caring and kind. I am now 9 months after surgery and I love love love my new nose. If I had any problems or concerns, Dr Sanaz and her team were available to discuss them. I have even connected with her on facetime to discuss my results after surgery and she was always available. Best experience ever. I refer everyone to her!
About Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1194986273
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Miami
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Harirchian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harirchian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harirchian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harirchian speaks Persian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Harirchian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harirchian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harirchian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harirchian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.