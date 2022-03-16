See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (41)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD

Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Harirchian works at My Houston Surgeons in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harirchian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-0700
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 16, 2022
    I had the most amazing experience with Dr Sanaz. I flew from california for my rhinoplasty surgery with her. I had seen her work online and connected with a virtual consultation. I sent her photographs and she sent me renderings of what my nose could look like. Everything was so easy and seamless. We discussed the surgery before my trip to Houston. The day of surgery, I met Dr Sanaz in person and she was so positive and caring and kind. I am now 9 months after surgery and I love love love my new nose. If I had any problems or concerns, Dr Sanaz and her team were available to discuss them. I have even connected with her on facetime to discuss my results after surgery and she was always available. Best experience ever. I refer everyone to her!
    KG — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1194986273
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Miami
    Medical Education
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harirchian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harirchian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harirchian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harirchian works at My Houston Surgeons in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harirchian’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Harirchian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harirchian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harirchian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harirchian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

