Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD
Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Memarzadeh's Office Locations
Westwood OBGYN200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7602
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had hysterectomy surgery with Dr Memarzadeh in Mar of 2020. My cancer was breaking thru the uterine wall, so removal was delicate and risky. The incision was about a foot long ( my son referred to the post op scar as “knarly”) and rather Frankenstein like. My recovery was smooth, no problems, and healing seems remarkable. I’ve never had a major surgery before, but by all accounts, it seems to have all gone very well. My scar today is very light - quite amazing. I at first thought She was a bit abrupt, but I liked her energy. While things happen quite quickly, in regard to my surgery, and I can’t say I spent a lot of time with Dr. Mesmaradeh, I like her very much and think she is a wonderful healer. I would absolutely return to her for surgery in the future and highly recommend her to anyone who needs her expertise.
About Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518998244
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
