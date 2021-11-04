See All Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD

Oncology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD

Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Memarzadeh works at Westwood OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Memarzadeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood OBGYN
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 04, 2021
    I had hysterectomy surgery with Dr Memarzadeh in Mar of 2020. My cancer was breaking thru the uterine wall, so removal was delicate and risky. The incision was about a foot long ( my son referred to the post op scar as “knarly”) and rather Frankenstein like. My recovery was smooth, no problems, and healing seems remarkable. I’ve never had a major surgery before, but by all accounts, it seems to have all gone very well. My scar today is very light - quite amazing. I at first thought She was a bit abrupt, but I liked her energy. While things happen quite quickly, in regard to my surgery, and I can’t say I spent a lot of time with Dr. Mesmaradeh, I like her very much and think she is a wonderful healer. I would absolutely return to her for surgery in the future and highly recommend her to anyone who needs her expertise.
    Judy Belushi Pisano — Nov 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD
    About Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1518998244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Memarzadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Memarzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Memarzadeh works at Westwood OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Memarzadeh’s profile.

    Dr. Memarzadeh has seen patients for Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memarzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Memarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memarzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memarzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memarzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

