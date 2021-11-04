Overview of Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD

Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Memarzadeh works at Westwood OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.