Dr. Sanbir Singh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanbir Singh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sanbir Singh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stratford, CT.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Office1100 BARNUM AVE, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 378-2760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I realized that my other physical symptoms were due to my dental health problem after seeing Dr. Singh. He explained my dental health condition patiently and he was highly knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sanbir Singh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326698986
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.