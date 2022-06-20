Dr. Sanda Cebular, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cebular is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanda Cebular, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanda Cebular, MD
Dr. Sanda Cebular, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cebular's Office Locations
- 1 1050 NW 15th St Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 496-1095
-
2
Sean Arvindh Sukal M.d. Ph.d. P.A.2900 N Military Trl Ste 243, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 496-1095
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Well received in office. Dr. Cebular explained the required treatment (infusions). Her staff delivered nicely. She is an understated person, not overbearing like some doctors, but very effective. My condition improved and has not recurred. Dr. Cebular knew what was required and delivered.
About Dr. Sanda Cebular, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1477604536
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- University Of Zagreb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cebular has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cebular accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cebular has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cebular speaks Croatian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cebular. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cebular.
