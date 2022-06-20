Overview of Dr. Sanda Cebular, MD

Dr. Sanda Cebular, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.