Dr. Sandra Dipaolo, MD
Dr. Sandra Dipaolo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 360, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 356-7868
Inova Medical Group-Obstetrics and Gynecology- Arlington1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 430, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (571) 302-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dipaolo is wonderful. She delivered all three of my children and has always taken the time to listen and recommend the best course of action when there is an issue. She is highly knowledgeable and does not blow me off when I have a concern like other doctors I have visited.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- Geo Washington University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Dipaolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipaolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipaolo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipaolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dipaolo speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipaolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipaolo.
