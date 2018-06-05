See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Sanda Morar, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanda Morar, MD

Dr. Sanda Morar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare.

Dr. Morar works at Orna Fisher MD Ltd in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morar's Office Locations

    Orna Fisher MD Ltd
    5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89118 (702) 577-3211
    Las Vegas
    2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (702) 342-1244
    Henderson
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 301, Henderson, NV 89052 (702) 852-2017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Lanning Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Purpura
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Sanda Morar, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    NPI Number
    • 1326155391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
