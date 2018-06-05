Overview of Dr. Sanda Morar, MD

Dr. Sanda Morar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare.



Dr. Morar works at Orna Fisher MD Ltd in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.