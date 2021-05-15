Overview

Dr. Sandar Win, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Win works at Win Family Medicine Inc in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.