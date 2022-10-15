Overview of Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris, MD

Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Greene-Harris works at Emory at Decatur Neurosurgery & Spine in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.