Overview of Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal

Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal is a Neurology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital and St. James Healthcare.



They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tension Headache and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.