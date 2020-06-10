Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandeep Arora, MD
Dr. Sandeep Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Highlands Hospital.
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-6320
Excela Health Cardiology44 S Washington Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 689-1355
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Highlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Amazing heart device technician but also warm and personable.
About Dr. Sandeep Arora, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811123672
- WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
