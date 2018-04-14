Dr. Sandeep Bahadur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahadur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Bahadur, MD
Dr. Sandeep Bahadur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with United Hospital.
MNGI Digestive Health - Woodbury Endoscopy Center & Clinic237 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Bahadur is an excellent communicator, and gives holistic advice. He will listen to every question you ask, and give you the research-based backing for each answer. You will not find a better GI specialist than Dr. Bahadur.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932176831
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology
