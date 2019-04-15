Overview of Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD

Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo, Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.



Dr. Basu works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Menomonie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.