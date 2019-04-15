Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD
Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo, Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
Dr. Basu's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 230-4765
Mayo Clinic Health System - Menomonie2321 Stout Rd Fl 3, Menomonie, WI 54751 Directions (715) 303-4852
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful. My husband has had many problems with his kidney cancer. Dr Basu has taken great care of him. He makes us feel very comfortable and answers all of our questions. We never feel rushed.
About Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD
- Oncology
- English, Bengali
- Male
- 1013972009
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Jacobi/Weiler Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo
- Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basu has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basu speaks Bengali.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.
