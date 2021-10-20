Dr. Sandeep Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Bhargava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandeep Bhargava, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Advanced Gastroenterology & Nutrition1100 Wescott Dr Ste 304, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Bhargava definitely knows what he is doing. Very competent, confident, efficient. He successfully completed my colonoscopy when another doctor had failed (I've had several C-sections, which complicates this procedure). Absolutely no discomfort afterward. He listens well and remembers what you've told him. I would recommend him with confidence. A shout out too to all the wonderful nurses in Huntingdon's Endoscopy Center---they were attentive, supportive and kind.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437109741
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
