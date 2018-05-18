Dr. Sandeep Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Chhabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Chhabra, MD
Dr. Sandeep Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Chhabra's Office Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 321-5793Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chhabra saved my life. I had the best care possible
About Dr. Sandeep Chhabra, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhabra has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.