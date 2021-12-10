See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in West Valley City, UT
Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from N Jammu And Kashmir, Gov't Med Col and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Chowdhary works at Granger Pharmacy in West Valley City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT and West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granger Pharmacy
    3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 965-3600
  2. 2
    Connect Care
    5373 S Green St Ste 400, Murray, UT 84123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 442-8226
  3. 3
    Granger Medical Clinic
    3181 W 9000 S Ste 205, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 352-5950
  4. 4
    Sleep and Lung Clinic of Utah Inc.
    5801 S Fashion Blvd Ste 280, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 260-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1891726162
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    Residency
    • Crozer Chester Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • N Jammu And Kashmir, Gov't Med Col
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

