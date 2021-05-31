See All Hematologists in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, MD

Hematology
4.4 (20)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, MD

Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Chunduri works at North Shore Onclgy Hmtlgy Asscs in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chunduri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Infusion Center Crystal Lake
    525 E Congress Pkwy Ste 300, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 759-9260
  2. 2
    Advocate Medical Group Barrington Family Medicine
    27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 240, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-5800
  3. 3
    Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
    450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-3790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 31, 2021
    Dr. Chunduri knows who you are when you walk in the door, andmakes it a point to make you feel better when you walk out. I have been going to Doctor for five years he is wonderful and runs the most efficient office I’ve ever been in. The doctor and his assistant are all so pleasant they make you feel better. I I look forward to my appointments
    — May 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, MD
    About Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1174740435
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chunduri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chunduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chunduri has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chunduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chunduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chunduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chunduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chunduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

