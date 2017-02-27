Overview of Dr. Sandeep Devata, MD

Dr. Sandeep Devata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Devata works at Duly Health and Care in Lombard, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.