Dr. Sandeep Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandeep Dhillon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 877-2626
Patchogue Office100 Hospital Rd Ste 120, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-3278
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I recently moved from New York to florida. I knew I would have a hard time replacing her. Her attributes of being well informed, caring, always took time to talk to me about my concerns and so pleasant. And the fact that she was a woman made it perfect. She was a joy. Sincerely, 77 years old
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
