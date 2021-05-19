Overview

Dr. Sandeep Dhillon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Dhillon works at NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.