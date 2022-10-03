Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. Garg works at
Locations
Cardiology - Tualatin19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 420, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-0405
Oregon City Clinic365 Warner Milne Rd Ste 204, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 692-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, well explained, willing to talk about decisions and give the best options
About Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center|University Tx Med Branch Hosps
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
