Dr. Sandeep Gautam, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Gautam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY.
Locations
K G. Sahetya Psc427 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-8800
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 884-9066
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandeep Gautam, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1568416014
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gautam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gautam has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gautam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gautam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gautam.
