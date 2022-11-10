See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Springdale, AR
Dr. Sandeep Goplani, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Springdale, AR
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Goplani, MD

Dr. Sandeep Goplani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Springdale, AR. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goplani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    813 Founders Park Dr E Ste 205, Springdale, AR 72762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 463-3090
  2. 2
    Interventional Neuroradiology
    3 E Appleby Rd Ste 402, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 404-1250
  3. 3
    Washington Regional Rheumatology
    3336 N FUTRALL DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 463-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Cannot say enough good about Dr Goplani. He provided me with life-changing and quite possibly life-saving advice. He is very caring, kind, and has a great sense of urgency when needed. You have no idea how important quality sleep is until you go without it for a couple of years. Thanks so much to him and his staff!
    M White — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sandeep Goplani, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780816561
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goplani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goplani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goplani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goplani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goplani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goplani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

