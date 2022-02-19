See All Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Union General Hospital.

Dr. Goyal works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Piedmont Heart Institute
    Piedmont Heart Institute
275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 605-2800

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital
  • Union General Hospital

Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter

Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Extrasystoles Perodactyly Robin Sequence Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Dr. Goyal did an ablation surgery for me to correct a tachycardia issue. I felt very comfortable with his diagnosis, explanations before and after my surgery and with my surgery. Surgery was very successful and I am very thankful for the great service I got from Dr. Goyal.
    D Sheff — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1598955544
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • Boston U
    • Mich St U
    • University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll & Lok Nayak Hosp
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

