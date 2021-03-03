Overview of Dr. Sandeep Grewal, MD

Dr. Sandeep Grewal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flint, MI.



Dr. Grewal works at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.