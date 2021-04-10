Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Rescue Inc.3350 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43610 Directions (419) 255-9585
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me change medication that was causing side effects. Helped change my diagnosis to one I actually agreed with. Listened to me unlike most other psychiatrists.
About Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164652418
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
