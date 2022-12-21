Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Franklin, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Maharishi Dayanand University-India and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Middletown Cardiology Associates in Franklin5275 State Route 122 Ste 200, Franklin, OH 45005 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Gupta for 8 yrs and he is a very good dr
About Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720055379
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky
- Rohtak Medical College, India
- Maharishi Dayanand University
- Maharishi Dayanand University-India
- Cardiology
Dr. Gupta works at
