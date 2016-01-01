Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD
Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIMS and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
StatCare Urgent and Walk in Medical Care232 W Old Country Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 938-1550
- 2 3715 23rd Ave, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (347) 808-8830
Doctor Mark Physician PC2063A Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 Directions (855) 936-7362
- 4 341 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Directions (917) 310-3371
East 174 St Pharmacy932 E 174th St, Bronx, NY 10460 Directions (855) 936-7362
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891738100
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- KIMS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.