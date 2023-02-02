Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jejurikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD
Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Downers Grove Office3800 Highland Ave Ste 106, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 879-2110Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar is one of the best plastic surgeon in west Chicagoland. I did my research to select the surgeon and had abdominoplasty (with lipo) and breast reduction procedures done by him. He is well trained, has double board certification, and is highly skilled. I liked the way he spoke during our initial consultation, he explained the procedures and what to expect during and after the procedure. The surgery went smooth, he finished the entire procedure well under 5 hours. He has an eye for aesthetics and focuses on giving the best contouring as possible. Post-surgery, I reacted badly to the pain medication, Dr. Jekurikar was kind and compassionate and immediately switched me to a different medication and made sure I was well taken care of. I believe, post-op care is equally if not more imporatant than the surgery or procedure itself. I am thankful and grateful for Dr. Jejurikar and his team for taking good care of me both during and after the procedure. Now its been 6 weeks
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871632018
- Christine M Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- University of Michigan
Dr. Jejurikar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jejurikar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jejurikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jejurikar speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Jejurikar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jejurikar.
