Overview of Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO

Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Johar works at Neurosurgery Orthpdcs Spn Spec in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.