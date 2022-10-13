See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO

Sports Medicine
4.4 (116)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO

Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Johar works at Neurosurgery Orthpdcs Spn Spec in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC
    500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Shelton
    2 Ivy Brook Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I had been in pain with lumbar spine issues for more than a year....with no appreciable relief from other treatments. I was referred to Dr. Johar. After the nearly painless injection in my spine, I experienced 95-100% relief from pain almost immediately. I found him personable and compassionate and a highly skilled practitioner. Highly recommend.
    Marilyn Barna-DeWald — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174615017
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johar speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Johar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

