Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD
Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Khandhar works at
Dr. Khandhar's Office Locations
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khandhar has high experience and extremely easy to deal with
About Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Thai
- 1215038112
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School, San Antonio, Thoracic Surgery
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khandhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khandhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khandhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khandhar works at
Dr. Khandhar has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khandhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khandhar speaks Thai.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Khandhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khandhar.
