Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD

Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Khanna works at Kheiron Retina in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA, Paramount, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khanna's Office Locations

    Kheiron Retina
    5750 Downey Ave Ste 101, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 211-5462
    MEC Eye Specialists
    1717 W Beverly Blvd Ste A, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 211-5462
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Mercy Eye Care Medical Group
    16444 Paramount Blvd Ste 300, Paramount, CA 90723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 531-8720
    Gabriel G. Carabello MD Inc.
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 526-7273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Khanna came highly recommended when I brought my mother to see him for her diabetic retinopathy. I was very impressed with his professional behavior and his abundant knowledge.
    Barbara Portugal — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366514044
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina Vitreous Assoc
    • Charles Drew/ucla
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    • All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Macular Edema, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

