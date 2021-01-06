Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD
Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations
-
1
Kheiron Retina5750 Downey Ave Ste 101, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (844) 211-5462
-
2
MEC Eye Specialists1717 W Beverly Blvd Ste A, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (844) 211-5462Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Mercy Eye Care Medical Group16444 Paramount Blvd Ste 300, Paramount, CA 90723 Directions (562) 531-8720
-
4
Gabriel G. Carabello MD Inc.1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 526-7273
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?
Dr. Khanna came highly recommended when I brought my mother to see him for her diabetic retinopathy. I was very impressed with his professional behavior and his abundant knowledge.
About Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366514044
Education & Certifications
- Retina Vitreous Assoc
- Charles Drew/ucla
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Macular Edema, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.