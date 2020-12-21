Dr. Sandeep Kour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Kour, MD
Dr. Sandeep Kour, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Emerson, NJ.
Dr. Kour's Office Locations
Bergen Medical Associates466 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable and listens to you! She truly looks to help you and so grateful to be working with her to resolve my health concerns.
About Dr. Sandeep Kour, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1083037915
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kour speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
